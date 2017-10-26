OTTAWA – As CTV News first reported, the federal government has paid a total of $31.3 million in settlements to three men wrongfully accused of links to terrorism and tortured in a Syrian prison.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale's office said in a statement on Thursday that this settlement is "consistent" with the findings of the 2008 federal inquiry into the detentions of the three men.

The lump sum was split among Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin. Officials won't confirm how much of the total $31.3 million each man received.

In an emailed statement, Scott Bardsley, spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the government is unable to confirm the amounts paid to any of the three individuals, saying the details are "confidential under terms of the negotiated settlement as is typical in these situations."

The 2008 inquiry led by former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci, determined that federal officials contributed to the men’s torture by sharing important information with international agencies.

Foreign Affairs, CSIS and the RCMP were found to have made mistakes in connection with the cases, the inquiry found.

The three men filed $100 million lawsuits over the federal government’s role in their imprisonment, claiming that their reputations were destroyed and they were left psychologically and physically shattered after the ordeal.

Bardsley said the settlements "are consistent with the findings of the Iacobucci Inquiry," which was established under former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government.

In March, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale formally apologized to the men on behalf of the government “for any role Canadian officials may have played in relation to their detention and mistreatment abroad and any resulting harm.”

The government also announced it had reached settlements of undisclosed amounts with the three men, but it did not make those numbers public.

The total cost of those settlements was quietly published this month in the government’s public accounts.

All three men were detained in Syria at different times. None of the men were ever charged with any terror offences.

An even split of the settlement would work out to just over $10 million each. That’s nearly same amount as the $10.5 million the government paid to compensate Maher Arar, who was taken to Syria and imprisoned in torture, in part because of false information provided by the RCMP.

Maher was paid another $1 million to cover legal fees. He received his settlement in 2007.

A 2006 inquiry into Arar’s torture prompted Justice Dennis O’Connor to recommend a review of Almalki, Elmaati and Nureddin's cases.

With a report from CTV’s Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor and The Canadian Press