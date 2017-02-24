

CTVNews.ca Staff





The crowded Conservative leadership race might seem a bit smaller during an all-candidate debate Friday, but the pool of 14 hopefuls hasn’t shrunk.

That’s because candidates participating in the 2017 Manning Centre Conference debate, beginning at 3 p.m. EST, will be randomly placed into four groups – two groups of three and two groups of four. The format is designed to allow for a more focused exchange of ideas than previous debates where all the candidates have shared the same stage.

Each of the four groups will debate one of the following topics:

Taking the lead in the balance of economic and social initiatives

Taking the lead of the resource sector

Taking the lead of the Conservative Party

Taking the lead on Canada-U.S. relations

The 14 candidates will also be given an opportunity to present a closing statement on whatever topic they choose.

Spectators at the conference will vote for the candidate who they think won the debate. The winner is expected to be announced Saturday.

For a primer on each of the Conservative leadership hopefuls, click here. Follow the debate as it happens through our liveblog below and via video livestream on CTVNews.ca.