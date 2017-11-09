OTTAWA – Over one in three Canadians think Bill Morneau is doing a poor or very poor job and needs to step up his game as finance minister, according to a new Nanos survey of Canadians, conducted exclusively for CTV News.

In the aftermath of Morneau’s blind trust controversy, and fresh off the heels of a fiscal update that offered good news about the economy but bad news for those who care about balanced budgets, Canadians were asked what they thought of the job he’s doing in his portfolio, and the results were mixed.

According to the results of the Nanos Research study commissioned by CTV News, more Canadians say Morneau has done a poor or very poor job as finance minister than those who say he’s done a good, or very good job.

One in three -- 34 per cent -- of Canadians surveyed say he’s done a poor or very poor job, while one in four -- 25 per cent -- say he’s doing a good or very good job. Meanwhile, 32 per cent of those surveyed say he’s done an average job, and nine per cent were unsure.

"You look at this number, with 25 per cent giving a very good or good score, you have to realize that the Liberals are in the high 30s, which means that not even all Liberals think that he is doing a good job," Nik Nanos, chair of Nanos Research, told Don Martin, host of CTV’s Power Play.

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking had the Liberals at 36.6 per cent support. Nanos said typically, those who support a party will also support that party’s people, but that doesn’t appear to be the case with Morneau.

"He is trailing the party in terms of score on a net-positive basis, so that’s not great for the finance minister," Nanos said.

When you break down those who graded him favourably, just six per cent say he's doing a very good job, and 19 per cent say he’s doing a good job. In contrast, nearly double the number of Canadians (16 per cent) say he’s doing a very bad job, and 18 per cent say he’s doing a bad job.

The Prairies were where most people thought he was doing a poor or very poor job (44.6 per cent) followed by Atlantic Canada, where 40.8 per cent of respondents said he was doing poor or very poor on the finance portfolio.

Demographically, more women than men think Morneau is doing a very good, or good job, and Canadians aged 55 or older viewed his performance more favourably than young and middle-aged Canadians did.

The land and cellphone survey of 1,000 random adult Canadians was conducted between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.