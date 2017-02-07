

CTVNews.ca Staff





Grammarians and bookworms can geek out over more than 1,000 new entries to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, including the words photobomb, face-palm and side-eye.

“Geek out” is in there too, along with truther, yowza, humblebrag and snollygoster -- a nearlyforgotten term for a “shrewd, unprincipled person” that has seen a revival in U.S. and U.K. political mud-slinging.

The full list of new entries and the reasons behind Merriam-Webster’s choices can be found on the dictionary’s website.