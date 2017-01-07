

CTVNews.ca Staff





A home design inspired by Nova Scotia’s rugged environment has won several awards and is gaining international attention.

Set amidst the unique and dramatic landscape of Fergusons Cove, the 2,600 square foot home looks as though it’s a large rock formation that slowly relocated there over time.

As such, it has garnered the name “The Float,” a geological term that describes bedrock that has broken off from its origins.

The home was designed by architects Omar Gandhi and Jeff Shaw and was built by a local developer, all on a $550,000 budget.

“It was really important […] that there was a harmony between the landscape and the building,” Gandhi told CTV Atlantic. “What we really aim for is for our projects to look and feel like the place.”

The exterior is made of tinted spruce wood that helps camouflage the home among the boulders, while the interior is modern, bright, open and clean.

There are three-and-a-half bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms that are separated by a kitchen, office and living space.

In contrast to the sweeping ocean vistas that can be seen from the living room, the back of the home is cradled by natural stone, which surrounds the dining area, creating a private area between the house and the rock.

Melanie Kelly, who lives in the house, couldn’t be more pleased with her dream home.

“I think it really captures where I am in Nova Scotia,” said Kelly. “It's great, I am living in complete insulated comfort, but I feel like I am outside.”

The home has been featured in numerous publications and won several awards.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Kelland Sundahl