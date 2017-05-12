A smiling, waterskiing 19-year-old woman waving to the shoreline with “killer arms.” A sombre-looking young woman with a bold, patterned blouse posing for a black-and-white portrait. A beautiful 21-year-old woman sitting in a dimly-lit room with sadness in her expression.

These are just some of the women shown in the powerful images posted by a new Instagram account called “@mothersbefore.” The account was created by author Edan Lepucki and features photos of women before they became mothers.

Lepucki wrote in The New York Times that she asked others on social media for images of their mothers after reminiscing about her favourite photograph of her mother when she was a tanned 18-year-old wearing cut-off shorts in the 1970s.

The resulting images are fascinating snapshots into the lives of young women from past generations.

One contributor, Emma, shared a college graduation photo of her mother Betsy, who died when she was only eight years old. With a trimmed bob, thick brows and a slight smile, Betsy looks polished and almost glamorous in the yellow-tinged portrait.

“My only memories of her are from after she became a mother,” Emma wrote. “I cobble together my understanding of her life before motherhood from other people's memories.”

Another woman named Jeva described a haunting photo of her mother Sharon when she was about 16 years old and living in California. Jeva said her mother had a nightmarish childhood growing up in Arkansas but she persevered and eventually became one of the first Flight for Life nurses in Wisconsin where she literally hung out of helicopters to save lives.

“She is the most beautiful, powerful woman I have ever known and I love this picture of her because I think you can see that in her eyes,” Jeva wrote.

Rosie describes her mother Barbara as the “most amazing role model of all time” who had a PhD, drove a motorcycle, taught herself how to play the banjo, earned a green belt in Tae Kwon Do and even rode a unicycle.

The majority of the tributes praise their mother’s stylish outfits or youthful looks, which Lepucki found revealing.

“The young women in these pictures are beautiful, fierce, sassy, goofy, cool, sweet — sometimes all at once,” she said.

All of the images displayed on the site offer personal glimpses of these young women from a time before their children ever knew them. The account’s creator believes the photos are comforting for the daughters who sent them in because they provide them with some perspective on young womanhood and their own identities mirrored in the old photographs.

“We see that the woman we’ve come to think of as mom — whether she’s nurturing, or disapproving, or thoughtful, or delusional, or pestering, or supportive, or sentimental — is also a mysterious, fun, brave babe,” Lupucki wrote. “She’s been here all this time.”

"This is a picture my father took of my mother when they were newlyweds; she was 21. I think he saw her sadness as a beautiful thing, and it took her 20 years to realize that wasn't healthy." --Erin, about her mother, Paige A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on May 5, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

"I love the caftan, nubby fabric of the couch, her nails and ring, and smile. She must have been twenty here and I used to sit in this same room in my grandmother's house as a little girl. I love knowing she sat there too looking so light hearted." --Kristen, about her mother, Janie A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

"I like the bold pattern and clean lines of her outfit, and her serious expression, one that seems genetic as both my sister and I wear this look in photos." --Adalena, about her mother, Hua Sou A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on May 6, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

"My mother was the 3rd of 4 daughters from Riverdale. This picture was taken by my dad at a stable where they were looking for a horse to buy. My mother thought she was wearing practical shoes because they weren't stilettos." --Julie, about her mother, Marcia A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on May 9, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

"Our mom's foxiness (which continues to this day) belies the fact that she's an accountant who met the love of her life in a Kmart." --Rachel and Amanda, about their mother, Lisa A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on May 10, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

"My mom poses for a photographer friend on a fire escape in Rochester, NY, circa the early 80s. She doesn't rock many shiny cropped lavender pants these days, but when she did, she did with panache." --Emily, about her mother, Sue A post shared by Mothers Before (@mothersbefore) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:09am PDT