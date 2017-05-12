Touching photos pay tribute to mothers as daughters never saw them
The images displayed on the Instagram account offer personal glimpses of the young women from a time before their children ever knew them. (mothersbefore / Instagram)
A smiling, waterskiing 19-year-old woman waving to the shoreline with “killer arms.” A sombre-looking young woman with a bold, patterned blouse posing for a black-and-white portrait. A beautiful 21-year-old woman sitting in a dimly-lit room with sadness in her expression.
These are just some of the women shown in the powerful images posted by a new Instagram account called “@mothersbefore.” The account was created by author Edan Lepucki and features photos of women before they became mothers.
Lepucki wrote in The New York Times that she asked others on social media for images of their mothers after reminiscing about her favourite photograph of her mother when she was a tanned 18-year-old wearing cut-off shorts in the 1970s.
The resulting images are fascinating snapshots into the lives of young women from past generations.
One contributor, Emma, shared a college graduation photo of her mother Betsy, who died when she was only eight years old. With a trimmed bob, thick brows and a slight smile, Betsy looks polished and almost glamorous in the yellow-tinged portrait.
“My only memories of her are from after she became a mother,” Emma wrote. “I cobble together my understanding of her life before motherhood from other people's memories.”
Another woman named Jeva described a haunting photo of her mother Sharon when she was about 16 years old and living in California. Jeva said her mother had a nightmarish childhood growing up in Arkansas but she persevered and eventually became one of the first Flight for Life nurses in Wisconsin where she literally hung out of helicopters to save lives.
“She is the most beautiful, powerful woman I have ever known and I love this picture of her because I think you can see that in her eyes,” Jeva wrote.
Rosie describes her mother Barbara as the “most amazing role model of all time” who had a PhD, drove a motorcycle, taught herself how to play the banjo, earned a green belt in Tae Kwon Do and even rode a unicycle.
The majority of the tributes praise their mother’s stylish outfits or youthful looks, which Lepucki found revealing.
“The young women in these pictures are beautiful, fierce, sassy, goofy, cool, sweet — sometimes all at once,” she said.
All of the images displayed on the site offer personal glimpses of these young women from a time before their children ever knew them. The account’s creator believes the photos are comforting for the daughters who sent them in because they provide them with some perspective on young womanhood and their own identities mirrored in the old photographs.
“We see that the woman we’ve come to think of as mom — whether she’s nurturing, or disapproving, or thoughtful, or delusional, or pestering, or supportive, or sentimental — is also a mysterious, fun, brave babe,” Lupucki wrote. “She’s been here all this time.”
"My mom has a Ph.D. in psychobiology and a green belt in tae kwon do; she taught herself to play the banjo and ride a unicycle; she used to rock climb, drove a powder blue 1965 Mustang convertible until it was totaled by a hailstorm, and, as you can see, rode a motorcycle. So basically, the most amazing role model of all time." --Rose, about her mother, Barbara
"My mom when she was a working woman, drawing fashion ads for a Milwaukee dept. store. This was her Packard convertible. When she was in her eighties, she put this on her fridge, I think because it inspired her to remember. (Or because she was still mad at my father, who traded it in for a Studebaker when she was away one day in 1951.)" --Darcy, about her mother, Anne
"In this photo, my mom is transcribing tapes from her time as a war reporter like it’s the most casual thing in the world. As she’d later write in a play, “The only time I was really afraid was on nights before I got on the plane to go back down. I’d cut my deal with God. If I got killed this time, someone would have to feed my cat... That was before I had human dependents.” Pretty tough act to follow, I’d say." --Julia, about her mother, Anne
"I chose this photo because I have always thought that my mom is the most beautiful person in the world, but I also know that she has the biggest heart in the world, and I feel like you can see both of those things in this photo. Whoever she's talking to should be able to see that she cares deeply about what they are saying." --Erica, about her mother, Cynthia
"This is a portrait of my mother, taken for her college graduation. She died when I was 8. My only memories of her are from after she became a mother. I cobble together my understanding of her life before motherhood from other people's memories. They tell stories of her girlhood, education, marriage, and motherhood. But she didn't marry until 34. I think of that decade between this picture and her marriage as her 'lost' years. I know she had a career, bought a condo, had two adorable dogs and made art. But those points only give an outline, let alone a shadow or full likeness of a person. I'm living in that 'lost' period now, and often reflect on what facts our lives get boiled down to after we're gone, what gets passed onto our children, and what doesn't. I'm currently childless, but should I have children-- I'd want them to have a full picture of me." --Emma, about her mother, Betsy