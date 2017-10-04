A group of senior citizens offered a lesson in enduring friendship Tuesday when they met up for their class reunion for the seventieth year in a row.

The women of Scarborough Collegiate Institute’s class of 1947 promised their teacher Alice Carnaghan they would meet every year. So far they’ve kept their word, getting together the first Tuesday of each October.

Some of their classmates have died or moved far away from suburban Toronto, but at least 10 of them showed up this year to the site where their school was been knocked down and replaced with a new one called R. H. King Academy.

Classmate Blanche Schmidt said that Miss Carnaghan attended the reunion every year until she died.

“We were Miss Carnaghan’s kids,” Schmidt added. “She never married and we were her kids.”

The women planted a maple tree and unveiled a memorial plaque dedicated to Carnaghan at the new school, where current students said they were inspired by their story.

Norma Hardy-McGirr, one of the 1947 graduates, joked that her peers haven’t changed much across the seven decades, but that “we all got heavier.”

Hardy-McGirr said intends to keep meeting each year, adding, “I’d hope for 100.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfood and CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao