From a Syrian refugee who saved a bride-to-be's wedding day to an overly excited shark who wouldn't let a steel cage stop it, 2016 had no shortage of quirky and fun videos. Here are some of the top videos watched by our visitors this year.

Video of person feeding bear under investigation

This seemingly harmless video of a man feeding a bear on Vancouver Island caught the attention of our readers and conservation officers who were quick to condemn feeding of wild animals. Feeding wildlife is "extremely dangerous for both the public and that bear," said Port Alberni conservation officer Daniel Eichstadter. The video was among our most-watched content of the year and the reaction to it on Facebook was fast and furious.

DeGeneres brought to tears at medal ceremony

Ellen DeGeneres was moved to tears when she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom alongside acting greats and athletes in November. Video of the emotional ceremony where she was awarded the highest distinction a civilian can receive in the U.S. turned out to be must-watch content. It's a good thing the Secret Service eventually let her in after she forgot her ID.

Boy saves his brother in the nick of time

In the nick of time a 9-year-old saves his baby brother from what could have been a horrible fall. The heart-stopping video shows how things can happen in a split second. "I just ran and I caught him," said the 11-month-old's brother Joseph Levi.

Swift justice after horse slap

This stunt during Queen’s homecoming weekend in Kingston, Ont. didn't go exactly as planned as a police horse delivered a swift kick of justice after being slapped. The horse, Murney, is still in training and was "startled by slaps but kept her restraint," police said.

Refugee comes to the rescue of bride-to-be

A Syrian refugee in Guelph, Ont. made headlines across Canada and around the world in September, when he was asked to lend a hand to a soon-to-be bride. Ibrahim Halil Dudu, who had recently arrived in Canada, was a tailor by trade and was more than happy to fix a wedding dress when the need arose. “We’re so lucky that happened to us, and so grateful,” the groom, Earl Lee, told CTV Kitchener.

Polar bear 'pets' dog in Manitoba

This polar bear melted hearts when it was captured on video seeming to pet a dog near Churchill, Man. Considered one of the largest bears in the world, the sight of a polar bear befriending a dog caused quite a stir, with experts pointing out the animal's intentions aren’t quite what we may think.

'Unstoppable' toddler explores the world in home-made wheelchair

An Edmonton family turned despair into triumph after learning their 13-month-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer and wouldn't be able to move anything below her arms. Evelyn Moore’s parents, inspired by an idea found online, crafted a homemade wheelchair for her and watched in amazement as their daughter began wheeling around. Now "she's unstoppable," says her mother Kim Moore.

Thief rappels through roof to steal hockey sticks

The manager of Monkey Sports in Montreal says the elaborate heist of 500 hockey sticks from his store was both "sickening" and "amazing." Surveillance video captured an intruder drilling a hole in the store’s roof and then rappelling down a rope. It took two thieves approximately one hour to make off with an estimated $150,000 worth of high-end hockey sticks.

Shark breaks into diver's cage

"It starts with a small group of divers, one really big great white shark and a broken cage," says host Anwar Knight. This video, watched thousands of times online, shows a man’s very close encounter with one of nature's greatest predators.

Maritime dance group breaks waves with bhangra dance

A Halifax-based group of bhangra dancers, originally from India, made huge waves after video of their entertaining act at one of Nova Scotia’s most visited tourist destinations was uploaded to the internet. The video, which was shot at Peggy's Cove, shows Davinder Singh and Kunwardeep Singh bhangra dancing on the rocks near the ocean. "We never thought people would relate to the video in such a way," Hasmeet said. "Someone said, 'It gives me hope in my life.'"

BONUS: Slow-motion crashes on snowy Montreal street

A hill in downtown Montreal was transformed into a veritable slip and slide after a light dusting of snow blanketed the city. The video posted to Facebook by Montreal-based designer Willem Shepherd was seen and shared around the world.