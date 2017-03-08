

CTVNews.ca Staff





Got Nintendo nostalgia? Looking to redecorate your living room? Well, for $1,000, there’s a carpenter in Regina who can help you with that.

Jeremy Rieger of Big Time Furniture and Design has created coffee tables modelled after the classic Nintendo Entertainment System.

“It’s just a piece of pop culture history and people love it,” Rieger told CTV Regina.

Handcrafted out of wood, and featuring a hinged lid with a drawer made to look like a game cartridge, the tables are to-scale reproductions of the 8-bit video game console, which debuted in 1983.

With iconic games like “Super Mario Bros.” and “Tetris,” the console defined a generation.

“As a kid, I had a Nintendo,” Rieger said. “I played it non-stop. My mom had to kick me off of it constantly.”

Rieger now spends his time building throwback furniture. In addition to the Nintendo table, he has also designed and constructed LEGO man lamps, cassette tape tables and even Nintendo controller side tables.

“You’ve even got the cords on the side,” he said. “I’ve got ‘em pretty accurate.”

Rieger has worked as a carpenter since we was a teenager and spent several years in the trades.

“I remember awhile back, being on top of a roof in November, freezing, shingling a roof by myself… and going, ‘How did I get here? There’s got to be a funner way to make buck,’” he said

Turns out, there is.

“I’m using basic carpentry cabinet building equipment and tools,” he said of his furniture-making process.

Rieger has sold about 10 of the Nintendo tables, which retail for $1,000, since debuting them just over a year ago.

“I was getting Facebook messages from people, like some people in the U.K. were asking me how much to ship it,” he said.

“So far, I have a 100 per cent sales rate. Everyone that’s stepped foot in here to look at them has bought one.”

The pieces, he adds, simply speak for themselves.

“It’s just classic: the look, the design.”

With files from CTV Regina