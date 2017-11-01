An industrious father and Star Wars fan fulfilled a longtime dream this Halloween, by designing an epic R2-D2 costume for his daughter.

Edmonton resident Jason Gordon says he’s wanted to design a motorized droid costume since before his 10-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, was born. The challenge had always been finding a suitable motor for the costume, but he finally spotted one in September.

“I found one online in an old wheelchair for $200,” Gordon told CTV Edmonton.

Gordon says he built the whole thing from plywood, Styrofoam and epoxy, working entirely from a few simple drawings. “I didn’t have any measurements or anything,” he said. “I think it was the Force that led me the whole way.”

Gordon’s wife, Kelli, says she knew better than to get in the way of her husband’s passion project.

“I’ve let things slide in the house because I’ve known he’s had this dream to do this,” she said.

As for Gordon’s daughter, Elizabeth, she was the hit of the Halloween party at school on Tuesday. Elizabeth wore a Princess Leia costume, then climbed into the droid to cruise around all Halloween night.

