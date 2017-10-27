

Relaxnews





Starbucks has unleashed a ghoulishly green Halloween drink topped with pink whipped cream brains.

After their Franken and Frappulo Fraps, this year's Halloween-themed blended beverage, the Zombie Frappuccino, is made with Frappuccino Crème and is infused with the flavors of tart apple and caramel.

The green drink is then topped with pink whipped cream and red mocha drizzle.

Though the new dessert drink is meant to inspire fright in consumers, it's not unfeasible that Starbucks baristas are likewise shaking in their shoes after the Unicorn Latte debacle.

The popularity of the drink and the number of steps required to make it famously caused many a sugary, Starbucks barista meltdown when the drink was launched earlier this year.

The Zombie Frappuccino will be sold in the U.S. and Canada until October 31.