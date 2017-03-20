

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Sure, it sounds like an oxymoron, but Monday is the International Day of Happiness and the first day of spring. So smile, because winter is officially over, even if it doesn't feel like it in some areas.

The United Nations established International Day of Happiness to "recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world." Celebrations have been held on March 20 each year since 2013.

This year, the UN is using the Smurfs to promote its 17 sustainable development goals on the International Day of Happiness. Because nothing says "happy" like cartoons that were popular in the 1980s, right?

Many Twitter users shared messages of happiness on Monday.

For #InternationalDayOfHappiness, take two minutes to listen to Bertrand Russell's message to future generations. pic.twitter.com/PeAGliOsJK — British Humanists (@BHAhumanists) March 20, 2017

"Happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything." ��#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/wlN7DYX5BZ — ������ RK ♠️♥️♣️ (@HeartEyes4Brady) March 20, 2017

It's #InternationalDayOfHappiness �� Have a great day.

Bring smiles to those around you... pic.twitter.com/TU4AWvmsY4 — Louisa Pearson (@louisa1000) March 20, 2017

But with International Day of Happiness on the first day of the work week, many were not feeling the good vibes.