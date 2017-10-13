

CTVNews.ca Staff





An oceanfront mural that gained international recognition in New Brunswick is being washed away with the tides.

In August, Sean “Hula” Yoro, a famous Hawaiian muralist, used the rise and fall of the tides in the area to create a massive painting of a woman, her hands and face just breaching the water’s surface.on an eight-metre-high wall in the Saint John harbour.

The piece, called “Huna,” was to be completely submerged twice a day and only completely visible during the low tide.

“This is definitely a project I won't forget,” Yoro told CTV Atlantic upon completing the piece. “We catch a couple hours of sleep and back come out. Everything depends on nature here."

Now, less than 10 weeks later, the tides and changing current in the area have had a detrimental effect on the paint. The woman’s head is completely covered in algae and all that remains are the woman’s fingers on one of her hands.

It took Yoro 10 days to complete the piece of art in Saint John while at the mercy of the tides. He painted while standing on a paddleboard.

“Having (Yoro) come here and do something that was illustrating the urban experience of the highest tides on the planet was really exciting,” Victoria Clarke of Discover Saint John told CTV Atlantic.

"We saw people that had not spent time in uptown Saint John in years come back on a daily basis."

That interaction between land and sea has become Yoro’s trademark. He’s painted similar works at the edge of a waterfall, on icebergs and against an old sunken ship.

The goal of this project was to put Saint John on the global map and in that regard, the mural was a success. It captured headlines in the United States, Germany, Holland and the United Kingdom.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston