

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Illinois man with quadriplegia is still hoping to finish off the Chicago Marathon Monday even though most of the other runners have long gone home.

Alan Robinson was hoping to complete his 20th -- and final marathon – on Sunday. He began the race at 7:30 a.m., walking the course with a team of assistants, but according to WGN9-TV in Chicago, he stopped at approximately 11 p.m., after reaching the 18-mile (29-kilometre) mark of the 26.2-mile (42.1 kilometre) race.

He told the TV station he is still hoping to finish the final leg of the run Monday.

The 62-year-old Robinson has been disabled since Jan. 1, 1991, when he crashed his car while trying to drive home after a night of drinking. He incurred an incomplete spinal injury in his neck that left him partially paralyzed in all four limbs -- a condition called “incomplete quadriplegia.”

Though damage to his spinal cord is permanent, Robinson was able to regain some mobility and learned to walk again.

Eleven years after the crash, Robinson decided to take up running and completed his first Chicago Marathon in 2003, taking just over six hours to finish.

He has since run the Chicago Marathon 10 more times, and has also completed the Boston Marathon four times, as well as a few ultra-marathons.

But, over the years, his body has grown more stiff and he has developed several health conditions, including prostate cancer and a heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis, according to WGN9. The heart condition, also known as "stiff heart syndrome," forces him to take frequent breaks during physical activity.

In July, while training for this year’s Chicago Marathon, Robinson told WGN9 he runs to inspire others and believe it’s what God wants for him.

"Do I know what the end result is going to be? No," he said. “But what I know is that I have to keep doing it because I know that is what God wanted me to do.”