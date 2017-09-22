

The Associated Press





GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee sheriff's office is asking people not to call the agency about a "body" trapped under a closed, blood-stained garage door.

That's because the scene at a home in Greene County isn't real; it's an early Halloween display.

The Green County Sheriff's Department says it has been inundated with so many calls about the lifelike display that it posted a message Wednesday on the agency's Facebook page to let people know it's not real.

"Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body," says the post, which includes a photo. "Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display."

Homeowner Joseph Lovergive told WJHL-TV that his family loves Halloween and always decorates early. He said deputies who responded to the first call took the boot off the stuffed clothing to make sure it wasn't real.