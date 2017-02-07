Now that he no longer has to worry about pushing through legislation, squabbling with Republicans, visiting foreign diplomats and, you know, leading the free world, former U.S. president Barack Obama has been kicking back, relaxing and learning to kite surf?

The retired president swapped speeches for saltwater during his vacation at Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, enjoyed a well-deserved break on Branson’s Moskito Island in the Caribbean after U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

Branson posted a blog on the Virgin website on Tuesday, calling it a “huge honour” to have been able to host the former president and first lady for their vacation.

He then went on to describe a particularly memorable conversation with Obama when the former president first arrived.

Branson explained that Obama had told him about a time, right before he became president, when he went surfing in Hawaii, and how he was told by his security team that he wouldn’t be allowed to do it again until he was out of the Oval Office.

“For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved,” Branson wrote.

The story gave Branson an idea. The British billionaire offered to teach Obama how to kite surf at his island.

“The sport has really taken off in the past decade and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn,” he stated.

Branson revealed that he’d always wanted to learn how to foilboard, a sport which involves riding a hydrofoil board that can leave the surface of the water when pulled at different speeds. So he decided to set up a friendly challenge with the former Commander-in-Chief.

“Could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard?” Branson asked.

Obama took two days learning the basics, standing up and “getting a feel for the kite” according to Branson. Finally, Branson said his friend found his sea legs and gave it a go.

“Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” he wrote.

Once Branson managed to “get the hang” of foilboarding, the game was on.

Branson uploaded a minute-long video of the showdown to YouTube on Tuesday. The footage shows the pair tumbling into the water after repeated attempts to learn their respective sports.

Eventually, Branson is seen successfully foilboarding above the water for an extended period and the score board shows that he surfed for 50 metres. Obama can be seen next, clad in a lifejacket and blue helmet, riding the waves as he’s pulled by the kite.

“I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard!” Branson wrote. “I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory.”

The gracious loser explained that he couldn’t “begrudge” the former president the win after all that he has done for the world, but that it doesn’t mean he’s giving up just yet.

“On his next visit, we plan to do the long kite over to Anegada together,” Branson wrote. “Next time, may the best (British) man win!”

Looks like Obama has some practicing to do so that he can have a “fair shot” in his next head-to-head with Branson.

Hang ten, Mr. President.