That is one helluva big chicken.

Video of what appears to be a person-sized chicken, feathers and all, has gone viral after it was posted on Facebook late last week.

The video shows the chicken exiting its coop, only to strut around the yard. Another rather large chicken appears to hide underneath the coop.

The video had been viewed more than 105 million times by Tuesday morning.

The animals are believed to be of the brahma breed, which are known as the largest chicken breed, with females weighing up to 14 lbs. and males weighing more than 18 lbs.

Online commenters were amazed and frightened by the poultry behemoth, with many suggesting it was really a person dressed as a chicken.

It isn’t.

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big ������ pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

Why are people creeped out by that big chicken? Cityfolks. �� — Mama Rue (@veRuel_said) March 19, 2017