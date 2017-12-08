

CTVNews.ca Staff





In Red Deer, Alta., a couple’s Christmas obsession has led to a dazzling display.

“It started with a couple of trees and over the years it has just exploded into what we are now,” Vince Jackman told CTV News.

The home Jackman shares with his partner Tom Kereluk is a veritable Christmas cornucopia, decorated with no less than 88 Christmas trees set up throughout their house. The pair have been doing this for 13 years.

“It’s an obsession of I would say Vince’s for the love of Christmas,” Kereluk said. “And we just grew it."

Every tree has a theme. There are traditional trees, an upside-down tree, a poinsettia tree, a Star Wars tree, a Las Vegas tree, a rainbow-hued Pride tree -- there's even a tree in the bathroom.

“A candy-cane tree,” Kereluk added while giving CTV News a tour. “A tree with ornaments from Venice, a wilderness tree, a tree that we put all the ornaments from people that made us ornaments over the years.”

A pink tree features ballerinas and purses. Another is decorated entirely in blue. All of them are artificial.

“Just all different types of trees,” Kereluk said. “They all have different personalities.”

The pair aren’t simply doing this for holiday cheer -- they’re also giving tours and have hosted an event to raise money for the Central Alberta Humane Society.

“We raised over $5,100,” Jackman said.

As for next year? There’s only one way to outdo their 2017 display: Christmas 2018 will feature a whopping 100 trees.

With a report from CTV's Alberta bureau chief Janet Dirks