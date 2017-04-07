

Relaxnews





He's a man on a mission. And the internet has his back.

A Reno, Nevada man threw out a tweet to Wendy's late Wednesday that has spawned the hashtag #nuggetsforcarter, and a growing army of supporters who want to help him score a year's supply of free chicken nuggets.

When Carter Wilkerson tweeted, "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?" he elicited a cheeky response from the fast food chain, which tweeted back "18 million."

A normal Twitter user would balk at the seemingly arbitrary number pulled from thin air. Especially when the current titleholder of the most retweeted tweet ever is the infamous Ellen DeGeneres selfie pic from the Oscars, which garnered 3.3 million retweets, points out The Verge.

But with the bluster and swagger of a man on a mission in a digital world, Wilkerson accepted the challenge, answering "Consider it done."

Somehow, fellow Twitter users sympathized with his mission and have been throwing their support behind the man or #Nugglord, urging the internet to "help a brother out."

Within 24 hours, he's managed to garner an impressive 861,000 retweets for his clarion call "Help me please. A man needs his nuggs."

Several are calling for DeGeneres to "help a boy out" and increase his odds of reaching the sky-high milestone with a retweet.

"Meet Carter," begins one tweet.

"He is really funny and rescues puppies in his free time. Plz help him get his nuggs! @carterjwm @TheEllenShow."