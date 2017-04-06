

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta woman born days before the sinking of the Titanic has turned 105 and says she is still loving life.

Tina Combs was born on April 5, 1912 in Bow Island, Alta. She celebrated her 105th birthday with cake and friends at a senior’s home in Wetaskiwin on Wednesday.

Combs credits her long life, in part, to getting lots of sleep and exercise, avoiding alcohol and “mixing with people.”

Although she’s deaf, Combs looks limber and moves around like someone decades younger.

Her claim to fame was playing on a pioneering women’s baseball team, the Falun Live Wires, in the 1930s.

Over the years, Combs ran a beauty salon, farmed minks and raised a daughter. She has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

While blowing out the birthday candles Wednesday, Combs said her wish is for “another year, anyway.”

“I just love living,” she said.

With a report from CTV Edmonton