A single mother of four learned how to put her life back together after leaving an abusive relationship, by using YouTube tutorials to guide her in putting up a five-bedroom home for her family.

Novelist Cara Brookins gleaned most of the expertise she needed to build her 3,500-square-foot house from the internet, and marshalled the efforts of her children aged 17, 15, 11 and 2 to get the job done in nine months.

The completed home, which Brookins named Inkwell Manor, has five bedrooms along with a library, a three-car garage and a workshop.

"I couldn't have done it without my kids," Brookins told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday. She says she had her 17-year-old daughter carrying plywood, her 15-year-old son working the nail gun and her 11-year-old daughter hauling water and keeping an eye on the two-year-old throughout the endeavour, which is documented in her new book "Rise: How a House Built a Family."

Brookins says she was accustomed to using online tutorials for other things in her life, so she didn't think it was a big deal to use turn to the web to build a home big enough for her family.

"It seemed the most natural thing in the world that of course you could find out how to lay a foundation or how to frame a window (online)," she said.

Brookins says she didn't have the money to buy a house that would suit her family's needs, so she sold a small piece of property and bought an acre of land near Little Rock, Ark. She ended up spending approximately $130,000 on supplies and put it up largely with the help of her kids, along with an occasional helping hand from a firefighter friend who had some construction expertise.

Brookins says she didn't have the project entirely mapped out from the beginning. Instead, she dove in with confidence and used YouTube to help her address each challenge as it came up. "We had no doubt at all that we could do it, so we were just watching videos along the way."

It's been nine years since Brookins broke ground on the home, and she insists the project helped make her and her kids the people they are today.

"My kids had been in a really tough situation with me with domestic violence," she said. "We were so low when we started and had such low self-esteem… I couldn't see my kids ever doing anything big or great."

But she says the family drew closer together as they worked, and they rebuilt their confidence as they built their home.

"To see your kids raising the walls of their own house, and to build something so much bigger than yourself is so powerful," she said. "There's so much power in the feeling of building your own shelter."