

CTVNews.ca Staff





A luxury penthouse in the heart of a developing area of downtown Edmonton has hit the market -- and you’ll get a $200,000 car for free if you decide to call the $3.13-million condo home.

David Sanche with Westrich Pacific Developments, the developers behind the Ultima Tower where the 32nd floor condo resides, is offering up a 2013 Bentley Continental GT to anyone who chooses to buy the biggest penthouse currently on the Edmonton market.

The 3,000 square-foot, two-storey condo is custom designed and includes more than 1,300 square feet of patio space in all four directions, with views of Rogers Place, the brand new arena that plays home to the Edmonton Oilers, and the Ice District, a growing up-scale area of the city.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit includes motorized shelving, high-end finishes throughout the home and a two-car garage -- where the Bentley will be waiting.

“It’s my dream condo,” Sanche told CTV Edmonton Wednesday. “I actually hope it doesn’t sell. I’m just kidding, but we’ll see what happens.”

In an effort to help sell the unit, the realtor created a marketing video that shows off the property. In the video, a young couple is seen living the good life and taking advantage of all the features the luxury condo has to offer.

“We felt producing the video and spending the time and effort to be able to show all the features and amenities of not only of the building but of the area was very important,” said Robert McLeod with McLeod Reality.

“The only way to truly appreciate it is to actually see it.”

McLeod says the timing is perfect to get the sale completed quickly. All other condos that could compete with this one are still under construction.

With a call from Vancouver Tuesday, the unit is already gathering interest.

“I think the response will be strong,” Sanche said. “I think the product is very unique and there’s not a lot of comparables.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk