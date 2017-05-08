

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Homeowners often go to incredible lengths to “stage” their property prior to putting it on the market. The idea is to dress the house so the widest possible range of buyers can easily imagine what it would be like to call the place home. Sellers typically want to eliminate any distraction that could compete with that vision.

Of course, there is always an exception to every rule. This one can be found at 222 Chatham St. in Brantford, Ont.

The listing for this redbrick bungalow tucked in a quiet suburban enclave says it’s “cozy and gently lived in” and “meticulously maintained.” While the exterior is tidy and unassuming, it’s a different story once you step inside.

Estimating the sheer number of the painted clown figurines, clown-themed art, clown sculptures of all sizes, and various clown trinkets is simply not possible. There are clown dolls lounging in tiny clown chairs and clown dolls riding bikes. Clowns are sprawled out on virtually every surface and squeezed into several large cabinets.

Loonette and Molly from YTV’s The Big Comfy Couch, Ronald McDonald, Bozo, and Krusty; everyone is in attendance.

If you suffer from Coulrophobia – a fear of clowns – there is virtually no place to hide in less than 750 square feet. Literally everywhere you step, dozens of clowns are gazing back with cold, unblinking, lifeless eyes.

“You know a friend of mine was a clown. He performed on stilts. I always did look up to him,” joked realtor Kyle Jansink in a slickly produced promotional video complete with drone footage. “But we are not clowning around at the price of $239,900.”

No room has been left without a circus jester. Not even the bathroom. The master bedroom, which presumably belonged to an adult, has clown themed wall paper.

The massive collection extends to the smaller downstairs bedroom and finished basement. Perhaps the only places of refuge are the spacious backyard and detached one-car garage.

It’s unclear how much of the sprawling collection is included in the asking price, or if the seller is willing to front the cost of a through exorcism.

Jansink could not be reached for comment.