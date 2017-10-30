

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kiddies in costumes might be cute, but to a pug owner, not much can beat a pug all dressed up in their Halloween best.

This past weekend, the Edmonton Pug Club hosted its indoor first Pug-O-Ween, an event for local pug owners to get all their little pets together and dress them up in silly costumes.

Dressed as everything from hot dogs, to bumblebees, to banana splits, many of the pooches submitted to photo shoots and games, but most were just interested in playing and sniffing out their fellow pugs.

Edmonton Pug Club Co-Organizer Corrine Degner says it’s not hard to fall in love with pugs.

"It's their little smushed faces. It's their personalities. It’s the crazy sounds that they make,” she says.

New member Walter Makey brought along his new little pug, and says he had a great time meeting fellow pug owners and comparing notes.

"I think it's awesome,” he said. "…Pugs are such incredible characters. When you get a few of them together, who knows what will happen?”