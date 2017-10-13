

CTVNews.ca Staff





They are beacons of hope and emblems of Nova Scotia, but lighthouses are gradually weathering and disappearing across the province.

This is why one photographer is determined to capture all of Nova Scotia’s 158 lighthouses on film while they’re still intact.

“The unfortunate reality is that most of them are in rough shape,” photographer Larry Peyton told CTV Atlantic. “Since I’ve done the project, there are lighthouses that are no longer in existence,” Peyton said.

Through drone photography, Peyton has showcased Nova Scotia’s lighthouses from a different perspective: a bird’s-eye view. Of the province’s 158 lighthouses, Peyton has so far photographed all but 28 -- three of which are off shore and only reachable by boat.

In 2011 when the federal government called off the maintenance and operation of the country’s lighthouses, community groups and organizations.

Many across the country were at risk of being torn down, or else left unattended without funding or upkeep.

Sue Paul from the Sambro Heritage Society told CTV Atlantic that her family has long operated the lighthouse on Sambro Island, N.S. It’s the oldest lighthouse in the country.

Paul says it was Peyton’s photography that helped the family obtain a $1 million restoration of the historical lighthouse.

“Through projects like Larry’s we are shining a light on these beacons of our culture,” Paul said.

"These remote lighthouses are impossible for most of us to get to and see up close and the drone footage takes you there."

