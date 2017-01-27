Hogwarts, Number 4 Privet Drive, Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and Goderich, Ont.?

The quaint, small town in southern Ontario will fall under its own transfiguration spell when the entire community is transformed into the magical world of Harry Potter for the second annual Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town festival fundraiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15.

The bad news?

Tickets for the popular event have already been sold out. According to the website, early bird tickets and general admission tickets are no longer available. A message posted on the festival’s Facebook page on Thursday confirmed the event had “unexpectedly” sold out.

An updated Facebook post on Friday morning said organizers have been inundated with hundreds of emails, messages and comments inquiring about the prospect of more tickets. The post said they’re “looking into more options” and will try to make an announcement by the end of the day.

“If we can find a way to include everyone we will, but we can't make promises we can't keep or turn it into the Transfigured line-up festival,” the post said. “But please believe me when I say that we are very interested in making more room and enough fun for more people.”

Last year’s one-day event sold out over a month in advance.

This year, diehard fans of J.K. Rowling’s legendary Harry Potter novels will be treated to Quidditch tournaments, butterbeer, live music from The Lovegoods & Tonks and The Aurors, a scavenger hunt through the downtown, a Poly-Wizard tournament and a house challenge, according to the website.

According to the website, proceeds from the three-day festival will be evenly split between the Huron Food Action Network and towards improving the town’s downtown. They also stressed that the festival is in “no way associated with Rowling, Scholastic Books or Warner Bros., nor are they liable in any way for this event.”

It would seem the festival’s organizers will have no trouble meeting their fundraising goals given the overwhelming demand for tickets so far in advance. As for disappointed fans, they will just have to wait and see if the event planners can work their magic to accommodate more hopeful wizarding attendees.

Mischief managed!

