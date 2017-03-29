Crayola to retire a colour; but which one will it be?
A 24-count box of Crayola crayons in New York, on March 28, 2017. (Richard Drew / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7:46AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colours.
Crayola says the announcement revealing which colour is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.
On Facebook, news of the impending colour retirement brought suggestions as to which colours it should or shouldn't be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a colour at all.