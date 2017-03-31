

The Associated Press





EASTON, Pa. -- Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the colour dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement colour.

It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colours, and the first time it's swapped out a colour in its box of 24.

Other colours that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.