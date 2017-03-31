Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named
A dandelion crayon character poses for photos during a Crayola event in New York's Times Square, Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
EASTON, Pa. -- Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.
Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the colour dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."
The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement colour.
It's only the third time in Crayola's long history that it has retired one or more colours, and the first time it's swapped out a colour in its box of 24.
Other colours that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.
Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.
Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.