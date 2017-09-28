From a dainty pair of ballet flats to a flowy, burgundy wrap dress, Meghan Markle’s fashion choices during the Invictus Games in Toronto has style-watchers taking note.

“She just has a great sense of style and a wonderful, natural kind of sense of style,” Canadian fashion expert Jeanne Beker told CTVNews.ca on Thursday.

Opening ceremony

Even though she was seated rows away from her boyfriend Prince Harry, the founder of the eight-day event for injured military personnel and veterans, during the opening ceremony on Sept. 23, Markle stole the spotlight with a flirty burgundy chiffon dress from the Canadian boutique Aritzia.

The romantic wrap dress with a pleated skirt retails for the price of $185.

Although the “truffle” shade Markle sported in the stands has since sold out, fans of the U.S. actor can still purchase the same midi dress in black, grey or pink.

@meghanmarkle killing it in the Beaune Dress by Wilfred ���� - #royalty #princeharry #celebritystyle #feminine #celebrityfashion A post shared by Aritzia (@aritzia) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Markle covered her shoulders with an on-trend matching leather jacket from Mackage. The 100 per cent lamb leather moto-style jacket is currently only available in black for around $860, according to the label’s website.

However, Markle’s plum-coloured style from the designer’s fall collection is expected to debut soon.

Beker said she was thrilled to see the actor supporting two Canadian fashion brands at the highly publicized event.

“She’s not really Canadian so it’s not like I can expect her to wear tons of Canadian labels, but every time she does I’ll sure be cheering from the sidelines because I think it’s a great platform for them,” she said.

In keeping with her monochromatic palette, the Toronto-based Suits actor also held a burgundy, velvet clutch as she clapped and cheered throughout the ceremony.

First official outing with Prince Harry

Two days later, the prince and his 36-year-old girlfriend caused a firestorm of attention when they casually strolled down the sidewalk hand-in-hand on their way to a wheelchair tennis event on Monday. The lovebirds were in plain view for the cameras of photographers and fans who managed to capture every inch of Markle’s chic ensemble.

With an expertly-tucked oversized white button-down shirt and ripped jeans, Markle was the epitome of classic cool as she walked alongside Prince Harry, Beker said.

“It’s just her being very real. She looked smashing,” the fashion expert said. “She doesn’t look like anyone styled her.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official public appearance together https://t.co/LdFI5WBiTu #InvictusCTV pic.twitter.com/W2ziwdIUoH — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 25, 2017

The actor’s $230 cotton poplin shirt from her designer friend Misha Nonoo attracted the most attention for its suggestive name “The Husband Shirt.”

The excitable British media, who have predicted an imminent royal engagement for months now, were quick to interpret Markle’s fashion choice as a not-so-subtle message alluding to the couple’s future. Beker, on the other hand, dismissed the notion as nonsense.

“I don’t think she was sending any secret messages there,” she said. “That’s really a little too contrived.”

Perhaps the second-most buzzed-about item Markle wore that day was her fashionably ripped jeans from Mother Denim. The label’s Looker Fray ankle jeans’ feature a raw hem and a strategic ripped hole in one knee.

Headlines questioning the actor’s choice of jeans as the girlfriend of a prince ran wild in the days following the couple’s outing in Toronto. Some online commenters derided the jeans as being unfit for a potential future royal while others compared her to Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton and her famous polished style.

I'm thinking that you shouldn't be wearing ripped jeans while out walking in public with a Prince. @meghanmarkle https://t.co/zFDOoLUgmN — Lucy Tantalo (@littlelu1976) September 26, 2017

"Kate Middleton has not only never worn ripped jeans, she doesn’t understand the question." https://t.co/ndvzraE8R2 — Becca Skoch (@RebeccaSkoch) September 25, 2017

Even though she wasn’t a fan of the ripped jeans herself, Beker said she wished the public wouldn’t compare Markle and Middleton because they’re “two strong individuals.”

Markle topped off her look with a pair of $200 tortoise shell sunglasses from Finlay & Co. and a $617 pair of “Natalie” ballet flats from Sarah Flint, which has sold out in every size of the “Saddle Vachetta” colour she wore.

The $205 cognac Everlane tote bag the actor carted during her appearance with the prince has also, unsurprisingly, sold out.

“She’s becoming a bona fide fashion icon,” Beker said of Markle.