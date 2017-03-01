Handcuffed and thrown in jail?

Check.

A 99-year-old Dutch grandmother was able to cross off the final item from her lifetime to-do list, thanks to the kindness of a local police force.

According to a Nijmegen-Zuid Police Facebook post with the heading “Nearly 100 and a bucket list,” a woman identified only as “Annie” had told her family that she wanted to “experience a police cell from within.”

A spokesperson for the police force told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that the elderly woman’s niece was reporting a crime when she informed a local police officer named Maarten about Annie’s wish. The officer agreed to participate and made the appropriate arrangements to help the ambitious grandmother achieve her goal.

On the morning of Feb. 23, Annie was driven by Maarten to the nearest station from her home in Nijmegen Zuid, about 120 kilometres south east of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Once she arrived there, the police officer handcuffed the adorable grandmother and tossed her in the slammer. The spokesperson said Annie was “laughing a lot” during the experience and that Maarten described her as a “really lovable and happy woman.”

In accompanying photos posted to the police’s Facebook page later that day, Annie can be seen smiling from ear to ear as she’s being handcuffed. A third photo taken from outside the jail cell shows Annie beaming as she sits alone on a bench, holding up her handcuffed wrists.

The police spokesperson said Annie had never committed a crime in her life. He said he wasn’t sure why Maarten agreed to assist Annie, but called him a “nice guy” who likes to make jokes and help people.

“We all liked what he did,” he said. “The smile on her face is priceless.”

On Facebook, police wrote that Annie, who was only in the cell “briefly,” called the experience “a day to never forget!”

The online response to Annie’s story has been overwhelmingly positive, generating more than 5,000 Facebook “Likes” and hundreds of comments praising the police force for helping the elderly woman tick another item off her bucket list.

“Brilliant! Doing the time without the crime! Congratulations!!!” one commenter posted.

Another Facebook user wrote: “Happiest prisoner in the world,” while someone else noted: “You are no one until you go to jail. Great job Annie.”

The Nijmegan Police spokesperson said the feedback online, for both police and Annie, was unexpected.

“The story is going viral. We never expected it would get this big. People are really positive about the Dutch police and Annie,” he said.