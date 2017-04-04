

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Suck it up. Grow a pair. Don't be a baby. Man up.

A Canadian university project aims to "expand" society's traditional ideas about masculinity, with a confessional booth for people of all genders to express what they think it means to "be a man."

The booth, which was set up by an anti-violence campaign at the University of Regina, invited participants to go behind a curtain to offer their confessional-style perspective on masculinity.

Roz Kelsey, founder of the Man Up Against Violence campaign, says more discussion is needed around what it means to be a man. "The sole idea of talking about masculinity for some is very emasculating, and it's very challenging," Kelsey told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.

Kelsey says part of her mission is to break up that fear of analyzing the issue. "It can be a very threatening thing to talk about what it means to be a man in this day and age," she said. "There are some pretty significant gendered lines that you don't cross."

Kelsey admits that she is as guilty as anyone else of enforcing the socially constructed norms of gender, by using phrases like "big boys don't cry" with children.

She says it's important for everyone "along the gender spectrum" to have a conversation about masculinity, so those gender lines can be blurred to open up more perspectives on how to be a man.

"We need to really expand the opportunity to move across those gendered lines, just as women are doing," she said.