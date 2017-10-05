A U.S. mother’s tweets have gone viral after she shared photos of a seemingly kid-friendly picture book her son received from his grandma, in which she found a variety of colourful illustrations of animal saying a variety of colourful and inappropriate phrases.

The book, called “If Animals Could Talk,” features 96 pages of kid-friendly animal illustrations accompanied by vulgar and, some adults might say, hilarious things.

The more safe-for-work quotes include:

“I might have a coke problem” – polar bear

“Who you trying to get crazy with ese?” – badger

“Someone get my Epipen!” – blowfish

Other more offensive entries include a wiener dog discussing women’s anatomy, a manatee saying something about a motorboat and a chick saying: “Aight, let’s tear the roof off this mutha f—a!”

“My mother bought this book for my six-year-old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book,” the woman, whose name is Tiffany, wrote on Twitter. “She hadn’t.”

Her initial tweet about the book has been retweeted more than 50,000 times and liked more than 141,000 time since Tuesday night.

Tiffany says her six-year-old daughter tried reading the book, but said “I don’t even know what this means” after the first page.

The book was written by Carla Butwin and Josh Cassidy, and is available for $11.95 on Amazon.

The book’s description says it’s a collection of the most-liked photos from the Tumblr page “If Blank Could Talk.”

Tiffany says her mother learned a valuable lesson after being informed of the book’s true nature: “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”