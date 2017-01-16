

CTVNews.ca Staff





Do you buy bags of milk, or behgs of melk? Do you sleep on a pillow, or a pallow?

And do you warsh your hands after using the terlet?

Speech expert Michael Iannozzi joined CTV's Your Morning on Monday to hash out some of the peculiar ways Canadians speak in different parts of the country.

"It's all just different," Iannozzi, a linguist at Western University, told the show. "Not wrong."