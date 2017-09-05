

CTVNews.ca Staff





An aspiring model who was left with extensive facial injuries after being doused with acid in London last June has shared photos showing her remarkable recovery.

Resham Khan shared pictures of herself on Twitter in which she wears a new outfit for Eid. The photos show Khan smiling with what appears to be little lasting facial damage.

But in a blog post she wrote a few weeks ago, Khan says she has developed scarring on her face and can’t properly close one of her eyes.

“I was told this is due to the scarring and the toughness of the skin. I’m hoping a surgeon can help and awaiting my appointment. My mouth doesn’t open as it should and yawning feels tight,” she added.

She also mentions that her skin is still pink and that she hopes it will darken again, but she adds she knows she can cover the scarring and discoloration with makeup.

Khan has since re-tweeted dozens of messages of support she’s received since posting the photos on Friday.

“You're all actually making me so emotional thank you all so much I feel so lucky to be surrounded by so much positivity,” she wrote Monday.

Khan was attacked in June, when she travelled to London for her 21st birthday. She said she was riding in a car with her cousin, Jameel Muhktar, 37, when a man approached their car as they waited at a traffic light and threw sulphuric acid through her window. He then went around to Muhktar’s window to throw more.

The liquid burned through their clothes and the car’s interior and was “excruciating,” Khan has said. Muhktar was even more severely injured than Khan and is still recovering.

John Tomlin, 25, has been charged in the unprovoked attack. He faces charges of grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear in court in November.

Khan has been lobbying for legal changes to restrict the sales of corrosive substances, which currently can be bought from any hardware store.

She wants to see a system that would require licenses so that buyers would have to go through security checks before being allowed to purchase corrosive substances.

A petition calling for such changes has been made in Khan's name in which she says her aim is to ensure that “no one ever goes through the living nightmare I have endured.” It has over half a million signatures.