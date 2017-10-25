Sun-loving Canadians eager to escape the coming winter can now put down $25 for a chance to win a permanent getaway in Fiji, through a raffle to give away a $6.4-million island villa.

The raffle promises one lucky winner a soon-to-be-built villa on Fiji’s Wavi Island, as well as two five-night trips to visit the property before construction is complete. One winner will be selected from the 300,000 tickets sold in the first villa giveaway, with four more villas to be raffled off in the future. Winners will also have access to a resort on the 27-acre island, which is approximately 1 hour away from the nearest international airport.

The big winner can expect to take ownership of a custom-built, freehold, three-bedroom villa with a pool within 12 months, according to Adrian Falk of Believe Advertising and PR.

“We want everyone to have a chance to win their own Fiji life,” Falk told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Of course, there’s a catch.

Take it with a grain of salt

Winners will have to split rental income from their villas with the island, and pay US$20,000 a year in management fees, as well as unspecified maintenance costs and ownership costs that will kick in after five years. Most of these costs don’t come into effect until rental income exceeds US$20,000, according to the island’s website.

Falk dodged questions about hidden fees in the interview with Your Morning, referring people instead to the FAQ section on the island’s website. “All those answers are there,” he said, adding that winners will not be on the hook for property taxes and maintenance fees until after construction is complete. “Island management takes care of all of the taxes and everything like that during the sale process,” he said.

When asked why the island’s anonymous owner might raffle off these villas, Falk didn’t provide a concrete answer. “I guess they’ve got the – um – you know, they want the opportunity for everyone to live the Fiji way of life and to escape the winter blues forever, so rather than just leave it to the multi-million-dollar millionaires of the world, let’s open it up to everyone,” Falk said. He then went on to say that Ellen DeGeneres was excited about the raffle.

Giving away private villas on your new island (it sold in 2016) is no way to hold onto your fortune. But at $25 a pop, the 300,000-ticket raffle stands to take in approximately $7.5 million. That’s about $1 million more than the price of each villa, and the island owner will eventually be able to collect maintenance, rental and ownership fees as well.

The FAQ on WinaFijiVilla.com clarifies some, but not all, of the questions one might have about suddenly owning a property on the other side of the world. It says the villas will be debt-free at the time the ownership is transferred, and the transfer costs will be paid for the island’s owner. The site says the villa will be maintained “at no cost to the winners until rental income exceeds the yearly management fees.” Villas are expected to be rented out for US$1,500 a night, with the income split 50/50 between the island and the owner, “less USD $20,000 yearly fees, less villa maintenance costs.”

Of course, that assumes there will be a steady stream of tourists to the island who are willing to pay $1,500 a night.

The site says villa owners will not face ownership costs “for five years.”

The owners of Wavi Island have been promoting the raffle for months across the world.

It’s not the first time a wealthy Australian owner has raffled off resort-like properties in the Pacific. An Australian man won a Micronesian lodge in a $62 raffle last year.