

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





Ann Makosinski likes to say she had an “eclectic” childhood.

As a girl growing up in Victoria, she didn’t play video games and barely watched television -- only half an hour on weekends when her schoolwork was done. Instead, she spent her time listening to opera and classical Indian music, learning piano and violin, watching silent films and tinkering away with a box of transistors, her first ever “toy.”

Now 19 years old, Makosinski partly credits an early exposure to all sorts of art for her creative success. Makosinski was named on Forbes’ 2017 30 Under 30 list for her innovative inventions, which include a flashlight powered by the heat of the human hand and a coffee cup that uses excess heat to charge a phone.

She has also been honoured on Time’s 30 Under 30 list and won the top prize in her age group at the Google Science Fair in 2013.

In the wake of Makosinski’s latest achievement, CTVNews.ca chatted with the precocious innovator to get advice on how to foster creativity from an early age and how to turn a good idea into a tangible creation.

1) First things first: turn off your phone

Unlike most of her peers, Makosinski survived high school without a cellphone. Her first brush with mobile technology was at the age of 18, when she bought a flip phone.

“I think it just made me less distracted, to be honest,” Makosinski said. “And that really helped me a lot, especially when I was doing science fair projects every year, from Grade 6 to Grade 12.”

She’s since been forced to buy a smartphone to help her navigate when she travels.

For creative types looking for more time for work, she suggests going on a technology diet for a week or two.

“You definitely find yourself having much more spare time than you thought you would,” she said.

2) Do something you’re terrible at -- and don’t quit

One of the hardest parts of making anything is sticking with it. Makosinski says persistence is one of the hardest lessons to learn -- and she learned it in the school gymnasium. She recalled how her parents made her join every school sports team, even if she was bad at it.

“And it really taught me that if you suck at something, just keep on going. No matter how much you don’t like it, it’s more important to do the things you don’t like, or to work with people you don’t get along with, because then you learn much more than (if you worked with) someone you do get along with or did something you like already, because you know it’s going to be easy.”

3) Parents: Take the iPad away -- and maybe some toys, too

Growing up, Makosinski barely had any toys -- save for some plastic animals she’d buy at garage sales. Instead, she was encouraged to build her own toys with materials from around the house.

“I think that encouraged my creativity because I was given less, I was forced to come up or create more,” she said.

And while Makosinski cautions that she’s no parenting expert (“I don’t have any kids”), she says parents should seriously consider limiting their children’s use of technology.

“I think parents are probably really excited for their kids and want to give them everything. But there should be a limit on how much you give your kids. Because kids are quite creative, especially at a young age when they don’t really know what rules are. They’re going to try to explore many different things -- so why not encourage that by placing them in an environment where they’re not given everything and not told all the rules?”

4) Flex both sides of your brain

When it came time to select her university major, Makosinski chose English literature at the University of British Columbia. Now in her second year, she says her choice often takes people by surprise.

“People will come up to me and say, ‘Oh, so I guess you’re studying engineering, right?’ and it kind of irks me,” she said. “I have lots of different interests. Any of my friends will know I’m interested both in science and in art.”

Some of her favourite writers include John Cheever and Joan Didion, and she aspires to work in film as a director or writer one day while still pursuing her inventions.

Makosinski said she’s always believed in dabbling in both science and art, which she says can “help you grow in both fields.”

“For instance, if you make a new invention but it’s not esthetically pleasing or looks or feels good to the customer, nobody is going to buy it. And so it’s good to have a balance of both.”

5) When you have an idea, take baby steps

Ideas for a new invention can come from anywhere. But, once you have one, Makosinski says that she considers research her first step.

“For me, as a technical step, I need to see if it’s actually possible in the realm of the technology I’m using,” she said.

From there, she says she builds a plan before she starts experimenting.

“Because I do technical work, it comes down to the electronics and the circuit board and trying to get that to fit in the prototype and work in the first place.”

6) When you work, hide distractions and play some relaxing music

Despite her breadth of successes, Makosinski says she struggles with one of the most common problems in getting work done: sitting down and doing it.

“My biggest hurdle usually has to do with concentration. I have a tendency to kind of start working on something and then all of a sudden I’ll totally divert and do something totally different. My attention span has never been on point -- in school as well -- unless I’m very, very, very into something.”

She said she’s spent the last year or so perfecting her work routine, and she’s developed a couple rules.

“Put away any sort of electronic devices. No distracting upbeat music -- I’ll usually listen to old French songs or Indian music or classical. Definitely no social get-togethers on the time I’m supposed to be working. Just sitting down at my work bench or table and drawing or playing with my circuit board.”

7) Prepare to fail

There’s a myth about success in creative fields that has deep roots in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ story: someone with a good idea works diligently in a garage or dimly-lit basement, and, thanks to persistence, their genius eventually gets the recognition it deserves.

Makosinski said it’s important for anyone starting out in a creative pursuit -- be it science, literature or film -- to turn their attention away from any end-goal dreams and instead prepare for failure.

“In reality, it’s not that pretty. So just keep on working on what you do because you love it and not because you want money,” she said.

“You also need to remember that the first time you try to make something, it probably won’t work. So don’t get too disgruntled if your amazing idea that you plan out for hours doesn’t work, because you learn more from fixing your mistake than getting it right on the first try.”