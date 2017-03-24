When Dr. Sergio Borgia tells friends and new acquaintances that he runs a busy tuberculosis clinic in Brampton, Ont. he’s often met with skepticism.

“People often say, ‘What are you talking about you treat TB?’ They think it’s some kind of exotic, biblical-era disease or something. But it’s not. There is still a lot of tuberculosis in the world and in North America -- and here in Peel region,” Dr. Borgia says.

The disease, once known as “consumption,” killed 1.8 million people around the world last year, and while it is much less common in Canada than India or China, tuberculosis still remains a threat in Canada.

Of the new cases of active TB reported in Canada every year, about 20 per cent occur among indigenous people, particularly in the North, where poor living conditions, tight living quarters, and a lack of adequate health care contribute to the disease’s spread.

But about one-quarter of the country’s other cases occur in the Greater Toronto Area -- most of them in the Peel Region. This suburban area of Ontario, home to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, is where many of the newcomers to Canada choose to settle, coming from countries such as India, Pakistan and the Philippines where TB is endemic.

Newcomers are screened for active TB in their home countries and should be screened again when they arrive. But since 2 billion people – one-third of the world’s population -- are infected with tuberculosis, it’s not surprising that the disease makes its way into Canada every year.

What makes TB such a tricky disease to fight is that the bacteria that cause the disease typically infect a patient and then go dormant, or latent. The vast majority of those infected never get sick and when the disease is latent, it’s not contagious.

But in about 10 per cent of those infected, the disease “reactivates,” and begins destroying tissues. And for reasons researchers still can’t explain, the process of immigration itself can trigger the disease to rear its head.

“The risk for reactivation is highest two to three years after integration into Canada,” says Dr. Borgia. “We don’t know why that is. It could be the stress, the change in environment -- no one has figured out what it is.”

Since antibiotics were developed to cure tuberculosis, rates of TB in Canada began to plummet from the 1940s onward. These days, only about 1,600 people in Canada are diagnosed every year with active TB.

But that low incidence level has led to a different problem: many doctors in Canada miss infections. Patients often complain of symptoms for months before they are finally tested for the disease.

“It’s a diagnosis that a lot of primary-care physicians don’t think about,” Dr. Borgia says.

Part of the problem is that tuberculosis can take many forms. While TB is generally thought of as a lung disease, in fact, a full 30 per cent of cases involve infection of other organs as well. Once a person breathes in infected vapour droplets, the disease can spread to just about any part of the body it chooses.

“We have seen TB of every organ you can think of. We have seen it in the jaw, in the knee, knee, in the rectum, uterus, ovary, eye, brain, kidney -- everywhere,” says Dr. Borgia.

While pulmonary, or lung, infection causes the telltale sign of a prolonged, blood-stained cough, when TB infects other parts of the body, the symptoms are often so vague, they get mistaken for other conditions. Doctors don’t think to consider TB when a patient comes in complaining of loss of appetite or weight loss, or ongoing joint pain. But Dr. Borgia says TB is not a disease that should ever be forgotten about.

“What’s most important from a public health perspective is vigilance. We cannot let our guard down for TB,” he says.

What he’d also like to see is more TB clinics like his, located at the William Osler Health System.

There, patients are treated in negative-pressure rooms to reduce the chance of infecting others. He and another physician colleague are able to treat one-third of the TB cases in Peel region. What’s more, their clinic doesn’t cost much to run, but offers savings to the health care system because of its high success rate.

“We have very good outcomes. Almost everyone who comes to our clinic is cured,” he says.

TB takes a notoriously long time to treat, requiring six months of daily antibiotics. Patients often stop taking their medications after a while, which can lead to antibiotic resistance, and leave the patient contagious.

Dr. Borgia says his clinic is able to follow patients much more closely than other health care setting can do, ensuring that patients adhere to treatment and don’t slip through the cracks and get forgotten.

“We know that patients who are treated in dedicated clinics -- and this is true for other diseases than just TB -- have better outcomes than those treated sort of ad hoc,” says Dr. Borgia.

The clinic is not only able to cure people with active disease, it can treat those diagnosed through blood tests with latent TB. Treating TB while it’s dormant is cheaper than treating active disease because it requires only one antibiotic, rather than the four for active disease.

And it’s these latent cases that are “the silent reservoirs of this disease,” threatening to cause more infections or even small outbreaks, says Dr. Borgia.

And if Canada is to ever fully rein in TB, it needs to focus on eliminating all cases of the disease, active or not.

“In other countries, they’re just trying to keep up with their active TB cases," he says. "But here in Canada, we can treat latent disease. And we should."