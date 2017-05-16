

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Four years ago, Kelly Brass noticed that she was having trouble with her balance so she visited her doctor and underwent a MRI scan.

The results of the imaging test were devastating.

Kelly was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA), the very same genetic disease her sister, Pam Brass, had been diagnosed with. SCA is a slow-progressing genetic disorder which affects co-ordination, balance and speech. Patients with SCA retain their full mental capacity, but usually lose their physical control.

Unfortunately, there is no known treatment or cure for SCA.

The two sisters have moved in together in Regina, Sask. to support each other as they cope with the symptoms of the disease.

“I had my independence,” Kelly told CTV Regina on Monday. “I could do everything by myself, but now I can’t.”

Pam is also struggling with major changes in her life as a result of her symptoms. She currently has a full-time job but she’s going to be let go soon.

“This wasn’t my choice. I have to stop working before I get hurt,” Pam said.

In an effort to raise awareness about the disease, Kelly wrote a letter in January to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for more research into finding a cure.

“It’s just the start of getting the word out there,” she explained.

In February, Kelly received a response from Christian Sylvain, the director general of corporate and government affairs for the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. The federal government has invested $610 million between 2011 to 2012 and 2015 to 2016 into supporting research into neurosciences, according to the government agency.

“This research investment is contributing to enhancing our understanding of the causes of neurological conditions, such as Ataxia, and to developing new treatments for patients affected by these conditions,” Sylvain wrote.

Kelly and Pam said they plan to continue raising awareness about SCA while they take care of each other at home. Kelly has even started calling herself an “Ataxia warrior.”

With a report from CTV Regina’s Creeson Agecoutay