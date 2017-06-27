

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Public Health Agency of Canada says a salmonella outbreak in four provinces has left seven people ill.

It says the salmonella infections have been linked to frozen raw breaded chicken products and it is investigating along with provincial public health officials, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and Health Canada.

There have been four people reported ill in Alberta and one each in British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick.

The agency says two people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

It says the people -- mostly male -- became sick between April and May.

Salmonella is commonly found in raw chicken and frozen raw breaded chicken products, but the agency says the risk is low and illnesses can be avoided through proper food handling, preparation and cooking practices.

Anyone can become sick with a salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile than healthy individuals.

Most people who become ill from a salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days.

The symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting, which usually last for four to seven days.