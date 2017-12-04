

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec has announced that it will be investing $35 million to begin providing psychotherapy treatments for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette made the announcement Sunday, saying the province’s public health-care insurance will cover the therapy beginning next year.

“There was a lack of coverage regarding psychotherapy,” he said. “What we’re announcing today is for diagnosed mental illnesses, coverage will be extended to psychotherapy in all instances.”

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five Canadians will face a mental health issue this year, and research has shown that psychotherapy— which uses “talk therapy” to help identify negative thought patterns and behaviours— can be effective for many.

Yet no other province includes psychotherapy as part of its publicly insured health-care services.

Under the Quebec program, patients with a diagnosed mental health problem will be able to get a referral from their family doctor to see a psychotherapist approved by the provincial health insurance board (RAMQ.)

The program is to be modelled on a similar program already in the U.K., said Barrette.

“It works. It is the only transformation that has occurred in the Western world that showed positive and very significant results. The results are overwhelming over there,” he said.

The Coalition for Access to Psychotherapy, a group that has been working towards increasing access to psychotherapy in Quebec, said it welcomed the announcement. They said the funding announcement shows that the province recognizes that psychotherapy is effective in both treating and preventing mental illness.

“The implementation of measures to increase access to psychotherapy services is often see as a cost; in fact, it is an investment in the health and wellbeing of individuals, their families, their employers and society as a whole,” coalition spokesperson Michael Sheehan said in a statement.

The Professional Order of Psychologists of Quebec, which represents the province’s psychologists, also welcomes the announcement.

Andre Delorme, head of mental health at the ministry of health, said increased scientific knowledge of mental health problems had made the psychotherapy program a necessity.

“It’s a social evolution, I think,” he said. “I think the ministry was well attuned with what the scientific literature says and the political level was open to the recommendations that we should develop these services.”

The program is the latest influx of cash into mental health care in Quebec. In April, Barrette announced $26.5 million in annual funding to improve support for those suffering from severe mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.