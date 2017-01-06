

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s Public Health Agency is set to release its first influenza report of 2017 on Friday, and if the end of 2016 is any indication, the health of Canadians could face some difficult months ahead.

In mid-December, public health officials reported “greater numbers of influenza detections, hospitalizations and outbreaks.”

H3N2 is the most common strain circulating in Canada this season. Public health experts say H3N2 is a rough form of flu, particularly among the elderly.

In its Dec. 11-17 report, the latest available from Public Health, the agency said seniors and the elderly accounted for the largest proportion of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. Of the 18 laboratory-confirmed flu outbreaks reported in that week, the “majority” occurred in long-term care facilities.

Karen Quigley-Hobbs, director of infectious diseases in the Region of Waterloo, told CTV Kitchener earlier this week that the area “has seen increased activity since Christmas.”

Health officials are recommending the flu shot to defend against the virus. Quigley-Hobbs is optimistic: Unlike the 2014-15 flu season, during which an H3N2 vaccine proved largely ineffective, this year’s vaccine is a “really good match.”

Ahead of the flu season, provinces and territories bought approximately 11.6 million doses of vaccine at a cost of around $75 million, according to Canada’s Public Health Agency.

With files from CTV Kitchener and The Canadian Press