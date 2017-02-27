

CTVNews.ca Staff





With the world quickly running out of ways to treat infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the World Health Organization has published a list of "priority pathogens" it says pose the greatest threat to human health.

The list, the first ever from the WHO, was created to encourage both governments and the private sector to invest in more R&D of new antibiotics that could tackle the bacteria that are posing the biggest threat to global health.

New treatments are critically needed for three bacterial families that pose a threat to patients in hospitals and nursing homes. These include various species of Enterobacteriaceae (including E. coli); Acinetobacter; and Pseudomonas.

These bacteria cause hundreds of thousands of infections a year and several species have already grown resistant to most of the antibiotics that once were able to cure them easily.

Bacteria considered a high priority that are increasingly becoming drug-resistant include Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which cause gonorrhoea, Helicobacter pylori, which cause stomach ulcers, and Salmonellae, which cause food poisoning

Tuberculosis was not included on the list because the problems with drug resistant TB has been well-known for some time and there are already programs in place looking into new treatments for the disease, WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation, Dr Marie-Paule Kieny, told reporters Monday.

Kieny said the list was not meant to scare people about new superbugs, but rather to signal to governments and the scientific community which bacterial families require the most urgent action.

“We are asking governments to commit funds to R&D to address antibiotic resistance now, in order to reduce the amount of resources that they will need to spend later when resistance to antibiotics develops into an even bigger crisis,” she said.

The team of international experts who created the list broke it into three categories: critical, high and medium priority. The team tried to take into account and balance several criteria, including:

how deadly the infections that the bacteria cause are

whether their treatment requires long hospital stays

how frequently they are resistant to existing antibiotics when people in communities catch them

how easily they spread between animals, from animals to humans, and from person to person

whether they can be prevented through such things as proper hygiene and vaccination

how many treatment options remain

and whether new antibiotics to treat them are already in the R&D pipeline.

The WHO experts say research is now urgently needed into new treatments, particularly given that it would take several years for any newly discovered antibiotics to reach the market.

“Waiting any longer will cause further public health problems and dramatically impact on patient care,” list co-author Prof Evelina Tacconelli, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Tübingen said in a statement.

Priority 1: CRITICAL

Acinetobacter baumannii, carbapenem-resistant

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, carbapenem-resistant

Enterobacteriaceae, carbapenem-resistant, ESBL-producing

Priority 2: HIGH

Enterococcus faecium, vancomycin-resistant

Staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant, vancomycin-intermediate and resistant

Helicobacter pylori, clarithromycin-resistant

Campylobacter spp., fluoroquinolone-resistant

Salmonellae, fluoroquinolone-resistant

Neisseria gonorrhoeae, cephalosporin-resistant, fluoroquinolone-resistant

Priority 3: MEDIUM