

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Infants should regularly be fed peanut products starting at six months old to reduce the risk of developing life-altering and potentially dangerous peanut allergies, according to new recommendations.

The guidelines suggest introducing peanuts gradually using foods suitable for infants, such as peanut butter or peanut flour mixed with pureed baby food.

The recommendations, created by a panel of doctors organized by the U.S. government, build upon evidence that consuming peanuts from an early age can prevent the development of peanut allergies, which affect about 1 in 50 Canadian children.

“These new guidelines contradict what many parents have been hearing – that they should be cautious about feeding peanut foods to infants,” said Dr. Edmond Chan, the only Canadian member of the panel. “But that has probably led to more peanut allergies. Feeding peanut to children around six months is the best way to prevent an allergy to peanut.”

The guidelines were published Thursday in several medical journals, including Canada’s Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology.

The panel of recommends that “high risk” infants with severe eczema or egg allergies be tested before they are fed peanut products – such as peanut butter or peanut flour – between four and six months of age. All other children should consume peanut products around six months.

Once introduced, peanut products should continually be given to children a few times each week, the doctors suggest.

The recommendations from the panel, commissioned by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seemingly contradict some Canadian doctors’ standards. A 2013 study found that more than 80 per cent of doctors in Atlantic Canada recommended holding off on giving a child peanut products until they turn one year old.

“I can understand parents’ fears – they hear about children having severe reactions, or about parents having to carry EpiPens, and figure that it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Chan said. “But the safer thing to do, for almost all infants, is to feed them peanut by the sixth month and then give it regularly thereafter.”

The panel was organized in response to an in-depth 2015 study that suggested introducing peanuts to high-risk infants could significantly slash their chances of developing an allergy by the age of five.