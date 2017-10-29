

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pilot project bringing needle-vending machines to Ottawa is proving popular.

Since mid-September the four harm reduction units have seen more than 300 service encounters, with more than 600 needles and 250 stems dispensed, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The vending machines provide clean needles, pipes and other supplies to drug users in Ottawa 24 hours a day.

"The client feedback has been very good, with clients reporting that the machine provides access to harm reduction supplies when other services are closed and that the machines are easy to use," said Donna Casey, a communications official with OPH in a statement.

The unit outside Ottawa Public Health’s Clarence Street facility saw the most traffic with a total of 245 service encounters.

The goal of the pilot project is to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

To ensure supplies are only given to the people who need them, Ottawa Public Health requires drug users receive special tokens through its harm prevention program that can be used at any of the dispensing units.

The harm prevention program also educates users about safer drug, safe equipment disposal and other health and treatment services available, according to Ottawa Public Health.