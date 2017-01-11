

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





A southern Ontario doctor who started a not-for-profit clinic for refugees in a local church basement has seen his infirmary grow from six patients to more than 1,700 in the span of four years, an achievement that underscores the need for more health-care options for refugees as Canada continues to accept a growing number of people fleeing violence and persecution.

Dr. Michael Stephenson, or “Dr. Mike” to his patients, says he always dreamed of opening his own clinic. Today, his small paid staff and group of 25 volunteers play a critical role in helping new Canadians begin their lives in the Kitchener, Ont.-area, about 100 kilometres west of Toronto.

The influx of patients forced Stephenson’s Sanctuary Refugee Health Centre (SRHC) to abandon the church basement for a large space. The clinic’s success is in part due to its ability to exceed basic medical care with social services, mental health treatment, and help ensuring patients find proper housing and food.

“It’s not a traditional part of the health system,” Stephenson told CTV Kitchener. “It’s not work that we bill the government for. It becomes pro-bono work.”

The health needs of refugees can be very different than Canadian-born patients, with higher rates of mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder. Language barriers, distrust of government authorities, and inadequate medical standards in refugee camps can pose a unique set of challenges during treatment.

Some may have been diagnosed with a disease inaccurately, or given medications that don’t fit their needs. Others may have arrived in Canada straight from refugee camps where their health needs weren’t met at all.

Asmaa Cober, the clinic’s social worker funded by the Canadian Mental Health Association, arrived in Canada from Iraq in 2003.

“I understand the struggles that immigrants and refugees go through because I came to this country as a refugee myself,” she said.

SRHC also has its own interpreter to facilitate communication before and after treatment.

Stephenson’s years of work with refugees recently earned him a 2016 Mayor's City Builder Award from the City of Kitchener.

“It’s hard not to be totally impressed by what Dr. Mike does, and in fact what the whole clinic has done for the community,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “To have someone this dedicated to serving this population is tremendous.”

The number of new patients coming through the doors at the SRHC shows no sign of slowing down. About 700 were added last year. New walk-ins arrive every day.

Stephenson says his ultimate goal is to expand the SRHC into a broader centre for refugees.

While the clinic is listed as a not-for-profit in Ontario, he’s seeking national recognition so he can accept donations and provide tax receipts.

“There’s some hope of expanding. I think we can do a lot more with more space,” said Stephenson. “I feel blessed working with the people that I do.”

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Allison Tanner