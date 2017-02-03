

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 16-month-old girl from New Jersey got a lifesaving liver donation from her 22 year-old nanny.

Kiersten Miles met the Rosko family through a close friend, only knowing Talia was ill and had recently been put on the transplant list when she started.

But two weeks later she started looking into becoming a liver donor.

“Talia, at the time, was only nine months old and […] she couldn’t really tell anyone she was sick and she couldn’t ask for help,” Miles told CTV News Channel. “She was just one of the happiest babies and when you see someone that internally was so sick […] all the time, it didn’t seem like a big sacrifice to potentially […] save a life.”

Miles already knew her blood type from previous blood donations and when she realized that it matched Talia’s she started the donation process.

She first consulted her mother, who wasn’t surprised at her daughter’s altruistic nature.

Then Miles approached the Rosko family with her offer. “They were just thankful that I offered,” she said. Although, Talia's mother, Farra Rosko, was concerned for Miles’ welfare and wanted to make sure the 22-year-old knew what she was signing up for.

“The testing was a long process but through it all I knew I wanted to donate. As long as they told me I was a match, I was ready to donate,” Miles said.

In early January, Miles donated part of her liver at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after the medically team determined she was a match with Talia.

Both Miles and Talia made speedy recoveries. Miles was in the hospital for five days and Talia was only in for nine.

“We’ve both been doing great,” said Miles. “Talia has been off all her medicine, except for her anti-rejection medicine, since she’s been home and […] she’s walking around better than she was before the surgery […] She’s amazing.”

"I didn't know that [Miles] was this selfless I've come to find out that this is who she is," said Farra speaking to The Associated Press. "She really is an angel on earth; I know that sounds silly, but she really is."

With files from The Associated Press