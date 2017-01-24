

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of Canada’s most notable music producers is opening up about his struggle with depression and his son’s death, in hopes of shattering perceptions of shame attached to mental health.

Bob Ezrin has worked with some of the world’s biggest rock stars, including Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Peter Gabriel and KISS. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2004 for his storied career and his work to support Canadian music education.

In an interview from his Nashville studio, Ezrin says he struggled with depression early in his career, and he often self-medicated with drugs.

“Which really didn’t help very much in fact, exacerbated things,” he told CTV News.

Ezrin eventually reached a point where he says he “finally surrendered” to proper medical treatment. He lived in Toronto and found help at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Decades later, he remains on medication.

“It’s been decades since I’ve had any major episode. Every once in a while there’s an echo, a faint reminder of those feelings, so I know that’s still there,” he said.

On the eve of Bell Let’s Talk Day, Ezrin says he wants to urge people struggling with mental health not to feel ashamed. In fact, according to the Canadian Mental Health Institute, about 20 per cent of Canadians will directly experience a mental illness in their lifetime.

“Some people have organ issues, muscle issues, back issues … I have a brain issue and I treated it and I feel much, much better.”

Ezrin said an even more painful experience with mental health was watching his son David grapple with obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia. Like his father, David was a music composer and songwriter.

But because of his condition, David sometimes refused to acknowledge that he needed help and would sometimes stop taking his medication.

“So that makes it very difficult to treat,” Ezrin said. “His therapist actually said to me, ‘You’re going to get a phone call. He’s either going to hurt himself or someone else.’”

Ezrin found out that David died of suicide in 2008 when he and his ex-wife didn’t hear from their son on his birthday.

“I did the best that I knew how to do during his life, in spite of some really abusive behavior on his part. I stuck with him and supported him. And yet it was like watching a slow-motion train wreck,” he said.

Ezrin said he hopes that by sharing his story, he can encourage other Canadians to share their own experiences to help dispel stigma.

“My objective with this is just to encourage people not to feel that this some kind of weird thing that’s going on inside of them or something of which they should be ashamed. You know, it’s not our fault.”

With files from CTV National News medical specialist Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip