

CTVNews.ca Staff





Certain Longo’s brand ground meat products are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to a statement issued Saturday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the products were sold from Longo Brothers Fruit Markets in Ontario.

The latest recall is in addition to recalls issued in April for ground veal products and other meat products sold at a store in Mississauga.

After further investigation CFIA expanded the warning to Ontario and added several items.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Items include ground beef in various sizes and cuts, beef meatballs in various sizes, meat and mozzarella beef cheese stuffed peppers among many other products.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

However, CFIA advises if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.”

The CFIA warns that food contaminated with E. coli may not appear to be spoiled. Symptoms of E. coli include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and diarrhea. More severe symptoms include seizures or stroke and in extreme cases, the illness can be fatal.

Recalled products should be thrown out of returned from the store they were purchased at.