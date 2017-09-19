McMaster plans to ban all smoking on university property
A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 10:03AM EDT
HAMILTON - McMaster University says it plans to ban all forms of smoking on campus starting next year.
The Hamilton-based university says the ban will be in effect on all university property as of Jan. 1.
McMaster says all types of smoking will be covered under the ban, including cigarettes, pipes and marijuana -- both medicinal and recreational.
Even smoking in vehicles is banned while they're parked on McMaster property.
The school says the move is meant to promote health and keep the campus free of second-hand smoke for all, though it says specific exemptions can be granted upon request.
McMaster is not the first campus to go smoke-free -- Dalhousie University in Halifax made the move in 2003.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Canada has a 'big blind spot' on medical device safety: study
- McMaster plans to ban all smoking on university property
- Today's U.S. teens about three years behind '70s generation
- Allergy alert: Why aren't life-saving injectors everywhere in public?
- U.S. city asks judge to let case against opioid maker proceed