

CTVNews.ca Staff





Maple Lodge Farms has issued a recall warning for its chicken Frankfurters due to the potential presence of bone fragments.

The recall, issued on Aug. 11, is for 450 gram packages of “Big Original Chicken Frankfurters” with a “2017.AU.27” universal product codes of “067714004205” as well as for its “Zabiha Halal” version of the product with the code of “067714004236.” If you have these products at home, the CFIA advises throwing them out or returning them to the store where they were purchased.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, there has been one reported injury linked to the consumption of the wieners.

The CFIA is investigating.